Gas Leak Causes Evacuation On Dubuque’s West End

A gas leak forced the evacuation of several homes in the area of Sieppel Road and North Westbrook Drive on Dubuque’s West End this morning. Fire Chief Rick Steines says crews were dispatched to the area at around 10:45 a.m. He says contractors were installing a fence in the yard of a resident, when they struck a gas main. Sieppel Road has since been re-opened. According to Steines, it took crews from Black Hills Energy a little longer than normal to shut off gas to the area. The residents were allowed back into their homes once the leak was contained. No injuries were reported.