Members of the Dubuque Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Airport Road this morning. According to a release from Department Chief Rick Steines crews were called to the 11-thousand block of Airport Road shortly after 11:30 to investigate a report of a gas leak in the area. A contractor using a backhoe inadvertently struck a natural gas line. Black Hills Energy were called in to cap off the leak which took nearly an hour and a half. No injuries were reported.