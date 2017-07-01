Gardner carries Yanks…Royals rip Twins…Dodgers win again…Brew Crew pad lead

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Yankees stayed one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East by opening a three-game series with a lopsided win over the Astros. Brett Gardner hit a grand slam and had six RBIs as the Yanks rolled to a 13-4 rout at Houston. Xander Bogaerts came through with a tiebreaking single in a three-run 11th to help the Red Sox outlast the Blue Jays, 7-4 in Toronto.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central is now two games over Minnesota and three games over Kansas City after the Royals crushed the Twins, 8-1. Jason Vargas became the American League’s first 12-game winner of the season by tossing two-hit, one-run ball over seven innings. Eric Hosmer slammed a three-run homer in a five-run fourth following an error by Twins pitcher Ervin Santana.

UNDATED (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers won for the 19th time in 22 games to take a 3 1/2-game lead over Arizona in the NL West. Austin Barnes crushed a grand slam and a three-run homer to finish with seven RBIs in a 10-4 pounding of the Padres. The Rockies had dropped eight straight until Jon Gray struck out 10 over six innings of a 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

UNDATED (AP) – The Brewers lead the NL Central by two games over the Chicago Cubs following Stephen Vogt’s two-homer performance in a 3-2 victory over the Marlins. Vogt belted a solo shot and a go-ahead, two-run blast after being claimed off waivers from Oakland earlier this week. Adam Duvall cracked a three-run homer and Scott Feldman combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the Reds blanked the Cubs, 5-0 in Cincinnati.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Mike Foltynewicz carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning of Atlanta’s 3-1 win at Oakland. Foltynewicz was lifted after Matt Olson led off the ninth with a homer to ruin the gem. The Braves starter struck out eight and walked four to help his team get within 8 1/2 games of Washington in the NL East.