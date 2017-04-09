Garcia, Rose share Masters lead…Heat win to catch Bulls…Leafs make playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose share the lead through three rounds of the Masters. Rose birdied five of his last seven holes for a 5-under 67 that leaves him tied with Garcia at minus-6. Rickie Fowler fired a 1-under 71 that leaves him one shot off the lead, and Charley Hoffman is two shots back after carrying a four-stroke advantage into Friday’s round.

UNDATED (AP) – The Miami Heat moved into a tie with Chicago for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth, one game ahead of Indiana. Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and James Johnson hit a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left to give Miami a 106-103 victory at Washington. Johnson scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds for the Heat, who are 28-11 since opening the season 11-30.

TORONTO (AP) – The Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth after finishing with the NHL’s worst record last season. The Leafs rallied over the last 5 1/2 minutes of a 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

CHICAGO (AP) – Denver has won the NCAA’s Frozen Four. Jarid Lukosevicius (loo-kuh-SEH-vih-shihs) provided the Pioneers’ goals by recording a hat trick in the second period of a 3-2 victory over Minnesota Duluth. It’s the eighth NCAA hockey crown for Denver, tying North Dakota for second-most and one behind Michigan.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a five-year, $69 million contract extension with cornerback Desmond Trufant, locking up another key member for the team that won the NFC championship. The deal was Atlanta’s top priority of the offseason and includes $42 million in guaranteed money. Trufant played nine games last season before going on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, missing the team’s run to the Super Bowl.