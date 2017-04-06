Galena Superintendent: Voters Sent “Clear Message” in Bond Issue Defeat

The head of the Galena School District acknowledges that they will have to take a different strategy in their attempts to make improvements to the district’s buildings. Voters in Galena on Tuesday rejected a $21.8 million bond issue that would have paid for a new high school and an addition to the current middle school. This is the third time in the past five years that a bond issue vote has failed in the community. Galena Superintendent Greg Herbst says that voters have sent a strong message. The Galena district currently houses classes in three buildings. The high school is now more than sixty years old, while the newest structure – the primary school – was built 37 years ago. The school board has said that it wants to eliminate one of those buildings. Herbst says they now have to choose which one will be phased out. After more than a decade of study and planning, Herbst says building improvements have to come sooner, rather than later. Tuesday’s bond issue proposal was handily defeated, with sixty percent of voters against it.