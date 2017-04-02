Galena Man Faces Charges Following Incident In Galena Territory

A Galena man was arrested Friday afternoon and faces numerous charges following an incident at a Galena address. According to a release issued by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a possible domestic battery at around 4:50 Friday afternoon. When they arrived police learned that a woman had been struck in the head multiple times by a man who was identified as 61 year old Jonathan Martin who lives at the residence. Deputies attempted to speak with Martin, but he would not open the door. When Martin finally opened the door he had a handgun and was in the process of pointing the weapon at deputies. A struggle ensued and deputies were able to take the gun away from Martin, who was taken into custody. One deputy was injured, but the release does not describe the injury. The deputy was transported to Midwest Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Martin is charged with aggravated battery, assault, resisting arrest, domestic battery, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.