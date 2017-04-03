Fundraising Underway for “Shop with a Cop”

Fundraising is now underway for the Dubuque Police Protective Association’s 6th annual “Shop with a Cop” back to school program. Police officer Nick Schlosser oversees the program and says people should begin receiving phone calls asking for donations from Key Services. Anyone concerned about avoiding over-the-phone scams can contact Schlosser directly. Program organizers prefer donations come in the form of checks rather than cash. Last year, the program raised about $24,000, which was used to provide back-to-school supplies and clothing for more than one hundred kids. Schlosser says the program is a favorite of the officers who participate. Organizers are currently planning to fundraise through the beginning of September. They’ll then take the participating children on a shopping trip to Dubuque’s Target store in mid-September.