Fundraising Efforts Underway to Help Local NAACP Leader

Members of the Dubuque community have set up an online fundraising effort to help cover the medical bills of the leader of the local NAACP chapter. Anthony Allen was coaching basketball two weeks ago when he collapsed. He was initially taken to Mercy Medical Center before being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. That’s where he’s been diagnosed with bleeding on the brain. Allen is now out of the hospital, but doctors have told him he can’t work for at least a month. His supporters have set up an online fundraising website to help cover some of Allen’s medical expenses. You can visit that website by clicking here.