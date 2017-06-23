Fultz goes No. 1…Bulls deal Butler to Wolves…Chiefs extend Reid, lose GM…Spieth leads

NEW YORK (AP) – The Philadelphia 76ers took Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz with the first pick in last night’s NBA Draft. Picking second, the Los Angeles Lakers selected UCLA guard Lonzo Ball before the Boston Celtics chose Duke forward Jayson Tatum. Phoenix took Kansas guard Josh Jackson, Sacramento snared De’Aaron Fox with the fifth selection and Orlando used the sixth choice to get Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac.

Iowa State guard Monte Morris was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the second round with the the 51st overall pick.

CHICAGO (AP) – Jimmy Butler is ending his six-year run with the Chicago Bulls following his trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The three-time All-Star set career highs with 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 1/2 assists for the Bulls last season. In addition to Butler, the Timberwolves also received the draft rights to No. 16 pick Justin Patton and sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to seventh choice Lauri Markkenen to Chicago.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a contract extension for head coach Andy Reid and revealed that they have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey. The two arrived weeks apart and have turned the club into a Super Bowl contender after taking over a 2-14 franchise. Reid and Dorsey were entering the final season of five-year contracts.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) – Jordan Spieth is the leader through one round of the PGA’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut. Spieth hit a wedge to four feet for birdie on the final hole to complete a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke lead over Johnson Wagner and Brett Stegmaier. Rory McIlroy shot a 67 and Jason Day carded a 2-over 72 after missing the cut at the U.S. Open last Friday.

MIAMI (AP) – The Chicago Cubs have demoted struggling slugger Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa. The fourth overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft is batting just .171 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 64 games. Schwarber missed most of last season with a leg injury after a frightening outfield collision, then returned in October to help the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908.