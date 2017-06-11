French Voters Choosing Lawmakers, Sessions To Appear Before The Senate Intelligence Committee, Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In California

PARIS (AP) – French voters are choosing lawmakers in the lower house of parliament in a vote that is crucial for newly-elected president Emmanuel Macron. Some 7,882 candidates are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in Sunday’s first round of the two-stage legislative elections. Macron’s year-old centrist movement, Republic on the Move, is seeking an absolute majority to be able to implement his campaign promises.

LONDON (AP) – Police say the London Bridge attackers wore fake suicide belts to create “maximum fear” as they carried out their rampage. The Metropolitan Police released photographs Sunday of the blood-splattered belts, which were made from plastic water bottles wrapped in duct tape.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will appear before the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday. This will come just five days after former FBI Director James Comey. The committee is investigating allegations Russia meddled in last year’s presidential election. Sessions recused himself in March from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign. Sessions says he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City. The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in Riverside County. Officials say the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday morning. The winner has one year to claim the prize. Officials say the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million “retailer bonus.”

LONDON (AP) – British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has denied plotting to topple Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been weakened by the Conservative Party’s disastrous election result. But May’s hold on power remains tenuous as she tries to finalize a deal with a small Northern Irish party to prop up her minority government.