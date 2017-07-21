Freeze resigns … O.J. Simpson paroled … British Open second round

UNDATED (AP) – Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned after school officials found a “pattern of personal misconduct” that started with an investigation into a call to an escort service. Freeze’s resignation brings a stunning end to a five-year tenure that saw a Sugar Bowl victory, but also a wide-ranging NCAA investigation into rules violations.

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) – O.J. Simpson has been granted parole after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel-room heist. The 70-year-old Simpson could be released as early as Oct. 1. By then, he will have served the minimum of his nine-to-33-year sentence for a bungled attempt to snatch sports memorabilia he claimed had been stolen from him.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A source says Pablo Sandoval plans to sign a minor league contract to return to the San Francisco Giants. Sandoval technically will not be free to agree to a deal with a team until later today. The Boston Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday when the third baseman didn’t report after being designated for assignment last week.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cavaliers could be adding another former MVP to their roster. Looking to close the gap on the champion Golden State Warriors, Cleveland is in contract talks with free agent guard Derrick Rose, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Rose could sign a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum.

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) – The second round of the British Open has begun with a gray sky, cool air, ample wind and a gloomy outlook. Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are to play in the afternoon. Sharing the 18-hole lead is Matt Kuchar, who teed off this morning at Royal Birkdale.