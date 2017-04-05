Free Lunch To Benefit Special Olympics

A free lunch at Texas Roadhouse in Dubuque next week will support Special Olympics Iowa. Local law enforcement officials and affiliates will be serving food and busing tables during the luncheon and taking monetary donations and tips. Captain Dale Snyder with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department says over the years, the community has been very supportive of Special Olympics Iowa. The Special Olympics Winter Games are held every January in Dubuque, but the money raised at the luncheons goes far beyond that. The luncheon takes place on April 13th from 11 am to 2 pm. Similar events are being held the same day at Texas Roadhouse locations throughout the state.