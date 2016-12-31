Fraudulent Phone Campaign 

A phone campaign fraudulently using the name “Disabled Police and Sheriff’s Foundation” has surfaced in Jo Daviess County. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association put out a news release that says charities often solicit donors under multiple names. The release says Charities Watch is aware of the charity soliciting donors using names like American Police and Sheriff’s Association, DPSF and Police Officers Safety Association. According to the Charitable Database the group is not registered with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. They are also not associated with any legitimate organization in the state. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says phone solicitors who want you to “act immediately” or are offering a “too good to be true” opportunity are most likely fraudulent.