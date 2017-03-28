Fraudulent Credit Card Cigarette Purchases In Dubuque

Dubuque Police are calling on the public to help them identify some people who have been using fake credit cards to buy cigarettes at local stores. Police Lt. Scott Baxter says the suspects go into stores that sell cartons of cigarettes and use one of the fake cards to buy them. Police are not sure of how many stores or businesses have been targeted by the phony card purchases. Baxter says police are aware of at least two people involved in the scheme. Those two suspects are believed to be traveling in a silver 2003 Dodge truck with the Illinois license plate number is AG55226.