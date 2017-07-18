Franchise tags … Pierce retirement … Rockets for sale

UNDATED (AP) – Kirk Cousins will be the first quarterback in NFL history to play consecutive seasons on the franchise tag. Cousins and the Washington Redskins didn’t sign a long-term deal by Monday’s deadline. He will make $23.94 million on the franchise tag in 2017 after earning $19.95 million last year. Team president Bruce Allen says the Redskins’ goal was to sign Cousins to a long-term contract and offered him $53 million guaranteed.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and star running back Le’Veon Bell failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract, meaning Bell will play on a one-year tender this season. Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on Bell in March and had until Monday afternoon to work out a new deal. Bell instead will make $12.1 million this season, the average of the five highest-paid running backs in the league.

BOSTON (AP) – Paul Pierce is retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics announced they have signed Pierce to a contract so the 10-time All-Star can retire with the team where he spent his first 15 seasons in the NBA. Pierce helped bring Boston a championship in 2008 as part the “Big Three” of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Pierce previously said that last season would be his final one in the NBA.

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Rockets are going up for sale. Rockets CEO Tad Brown made the announcement hours after owner Leslie Alexander made the decision. Alexander took over as owner on July 30, 1993, and the Rockets went on to win back-to-back titles in 1994-95 behind the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. In 24 seasons under Alexander, the Rockets have won 56.9 percent of their games, fifth-highest in the league.