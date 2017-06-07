Frake IATC Girls Track Coach of the Year

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has named Cascade High School girls track coach Tim Frake as the Class 2A Girls State Coach of the Year after leading the Cougars to their second straight team championship. The title was the Cougars fourth state championship with all coming the past six seasons.

Three other are coaches earned recognition from the IATC. Wahlert’s Tim Berning along with Clayton Ridge’s Rob Anderson and Dyersville Beckman’s Todd Troutman landed at-large coach of the year honors.

All of the honorees will be presented with their awards in December, when the IATC holds its annual track and field clinic in Ames.