Fowler sets Open pace…Louisville punished by NCAA…Dems beat GOP with Scalise on players’ minds

ERIN, Wisc. (AP) – Rickie Fowler carries a one-stroke lead over Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele into the second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Fowler had seven birdies and no bogeys in a 7-under 65 that ties the best opening-round in relation to par at a U.S. Open. Seventeen players shot 3 under of better, but defending champ Dustin Johnson carded a 75, Rory McIlroy fired a 78 and Jason Day had a pair of triple-bogeys in a 79. Other first round scores of note:

Zach Johnson shot a -1 (71), Steve Stricker +1 (73), Troy Merritt +2 (74)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The NCAA has levied more sanctions against the Louisville men’s basketball team following an investigation into a sex scandal involving former basketball operations director, Andre McGee. The NCAA’s biggest additional sanctions so far has been to suspend head coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games and to vacate wins in which ineligible players participated. Players who are found to have participated in the sex parties will be ruled ineligible, a decision that could lead the NCAA to vacate the Cardinals’ 2013 national championship.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans and Democrats renewed their spirited, friendly rivalry on the baseball diamond at Nationals Park amid concerns over Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot on an Alexandria, Virginia, ballfield on Wednesday as the GOP practiced for the game. Democratic manager and Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania accepted the winner’s trophy following an 11-2 rout of the Republicans, then gave it to his GOP counterpart, Rep. Joe Barton of Texas, to put in Scalise’s office on behalf of the Democrats. Scalise remained listed in critical condition Thursday night after multiple surgeries

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Mets have added second baseman Neil Walker to their disabled list and are about to place starting pitcher Matt Harvey and outfielder Juan Lagares on the DL. Walker suffered a partially-torn left hamstring while trying to beat out a bunt in Wednesday’s win over the Chicago Cubs. Harvey has a stress injury to the scapula bone in the right shoulder, and Lagares broke a thumb during last night’s loss to Washington.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The New York Giants have signed first-round draft pick Evan Engram.The speedy tight end gets a four-year deal that will pay him under $11 million. Engram was taken 23rd overall after catching 65 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns for Mississippi last season.