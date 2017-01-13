Four from the Dubuque-Area Charged in Phone Scam

Four people from the Dubuque area are facing federal charges after being accused of running a phone scam that targeted the elderly. Carlos Rodriguez, Michael Marcov, Stephanie Marcov, and Cody Richey have each been charged with Wire Fraud, Conspiracy, and Money Laundering. According to prosecutors, they would call a person and tell them that a relative was in jail. They claimed that the only way to get their loved one out of custody was to wire money via Western Union or Money Gram. But instead of sending the money to a law enforcement agency, those involved in the scam would receive the transfers. Each of the defendants faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.