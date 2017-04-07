Fountain Of Youth Sign Ups On Monday

Young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are being invited to sign up for a newly formed program called “The Fountain of Youth” this week. F.O.Y. founder and president Caprice Jones says the program’s goal is to give young people an opportunity to develop professional skills and build future assets. The program will initially consist of 12 pioneers…..six males and six females. Participants in the program will also have the chance to be mentored by local volunteer professionals. Jones says a lot of millennials, commonly known as generation Y, feel hopeless. The event will be held Monday at NICC’s Town Clock Business Center on Main Street in downtown Dubuque from 9 am. to 3 pm.