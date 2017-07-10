Formerly Homeless Veterans Now Living in Home Provided by Goodwill

Four Dubuque veterans who had previously been homeless now have a place to live, thanks to Goodwill Industries. The charity held an open house at a home it is using to house homeless veterans last week. Goodwill is currently renting the house from its owner. It’s then subleased to the veterans, who are asked to pay rent only if they’re able. Jim Wagner, the director of the Veterans Freedom Center, says securing housing can be especially difficult for homeless veterans because they’re hesitant to ask for help. The men living in the house are not allowed to have alcohol, drugs, or overnight guests. They’ve been living in the home since the beginning of April.