Former Treasurer Of EAA To Be Arrested 

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department plans to arrest today the former volunteer treasurer of the Earlville Athletic Association on one charge of fraudulent practices. Our coverage partner at KCRG TV tells us that Kimberly Snyder will be picked up in the near future. The EAA is an organization that works to support athletic programs in the area as part of the Delaware County Little League. An audit from Iowa’s Office of the State Auditor says Snyder used the organization’s funds between 2011 and 2016 to make thousands of dollars of improper purchases. In all, the auditor reports their investigation identified over 8-thousand dollars in improper disbursements.