Former Subway Employee Charged in Theft of More Than $800

A former cashier at one of Dubuque’s Subway locations has been charged stealing more than $800 from the store, customers, and a former roommate. 24-year-old Teyara Grant was arraigned in Dubuque County Court earlier this week. She’s facing six counts of Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card and one count each of Illegal Use of a Scanning Device and Fourth-Degree Theft. Prosecutors say Grant stole about $335 while she worked at the Subway on John F. Kennedy Road. According to court documents, Grant would enter orders into the cash register, give the customer the total, then cancel the orders. If a customer was paying with cash, she would either give the food away in exchange for a tip or pocket the money. On credit card transactions, she would claim the restaurant’s card reader was not working, and would instead have customers use a device on her cell phone that directed the money to her personal account. Grant is also accused of charging more than $400 to her former roommate’s credit card. She’s pled not guilty to the charges and will go on trial on May 31.