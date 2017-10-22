Former presidents appear together…Syria’s oil field captured…Japanese leadership

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The five living former presidents put aside politics and appeared together for the first time since 2013 at a concert on Saturday to raise money for victims of devastating hurricanes in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. and George W. Bush gathered in College Station, Texas, home of Texas A&M University, to try to unite the country after the storms.

BEIRUT (AP) – U.S-allied fighters say they captured Syria’s largest oil field from the Islamic State group, marking a major advance against the extremists and for now keeping the area out of the hands of pro-government forces. With IS in retreat across Syria and neighboring Iraq, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government have been in a race to secure parts of the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province along the border.

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) – A rally in Malta to honor an anti-corruption reporter killed by a car bomb is uniting many of the island nation’s squabbling politicians with one notable exception: Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, one of her chief targets. The rally Sunday afternoon demands justice in the Oct. 16 slaying of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia. Malta’s two dominant forces, the ruling Labor and opposition Nationalist parties, will be there but Muscat says he knows her family didn’t want him to attend.

TOKYO (AP) – Media projections indicate a disappointing showing for a new Japanese opposition party that briefly excited voters. Japanese public broadcaster NHK projected after polls closed Sunday that the Party of Hope would win 38 to 59 seats in the 465-seat lower house of parliament.