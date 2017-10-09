Former Police Officer Already on Probation Arrested on Theft Charge

A former Dubuque police officer appears to have violated his probation after an early morning arrest. 31-year-old Kyle Cross was arrested at about 5:00 this morning and has been charged with Second-Degree Theft. Cross’ current employer, Boost Mobile, claims he is responsible for taking more than $7,200 from the business this year. Cross is currently on probation following his conviction on a sexual abuse charge last year. In May of 2016, Cross reached an agreement to plead guilty to one count of Third-Degree Sexual Abuse. Cross had been accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl, though he claimed she had lied and said she was 19. As part of the deal, Cross was able to avoid jail time with a suspended ten-year prison sentence. He was also required to register as a sex offender and was placed on five years’ probation. According to County Attorney Ralph Potter, probations typically carry a requirement that the offender not commit any additional crimes. It’s not clear exactly what the details of Cross’ probation were, or what increased penalty he could face if his probation is revoked.