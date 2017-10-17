Former Olin Fire Chief Accused of Abusing Teen Girl

A Jones County town’s former fire chief has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. 42-year-old Matthew VonBehren was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department last week. He’s been charged with five counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child and two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse. Authorities say he assaulted a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions last year. VonBehren had previously been the chief of the Olin Fire Department.