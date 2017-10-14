Former hostage Joshua Boyles back in Canada…Republicans on Iran nuclear agreement…Donald Trump refuses to certify Iran nuclear deal…Trump takes step forward in gutting Affordable Care Act…Survivors of Hurricane Katrina

TORONTO (AP) – Former hostage Joshua Boyle says full medical exams are being arranged for him and his family on their first full day back in Canada after being rescued from their captors in Afghanistan. Boyle says in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that they have reached the first true “home” his children have ever known after spending most of Friday asking if each subsequent airport they passed through was their new house.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans demanded a major say on the Iran nuclear agreement two years ago and never got it from Democrat Barack Obama. Now that President Donald Trump has directed Congress to make the international pact more stringent, the GOP is finding it won’t be easy. Republicans will have to win over skeptical Democrats and key allies in Europe. Republican leaders also may face resistance from members of their own party.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – President Donald Trump’s refusal to certify the Iran nuclear deal has sparked a new war of words between the Islamic Republic and America. Trump’s speech on Friday also united Iranians across the political spectrum, from his declining to call the Persian Gulf by its name, to undercutting those trying to change Iran’s clerically overseen government from within. The speech also is likely to strengthen the hand of hard-liners within Iran.

UNDATED (AP) – President Donald Trump took a major step toward fulfilling his campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states where he won are likely to be affected the most. Nearly 70 percent of the 6 million health insurance customers who benefit from the deductible and co-pay subsidies Trump spiked are in states that voted for him. It highlights an odd dynamic between the president and some of his most ardent supporters, many of whom directly benefit from policies the president is undermining.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Don’t give up. Do get counseling. Don’t look back. Survivors of Hurricane Katrina coped with myriad problems in the months and years following the 2005 storm, which decimated the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts and flooded 80 percent of New Orleans when levees failed. As southeast Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico begin the recovery from hurricanes, Katrina veterans are looking on with words of advice born of hope and hard memories.