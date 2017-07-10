Former Hawkeye Bobby Elliott Passes Away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – Former Iowa football player and assistant coach Bobby Elliott passed away Saturday, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 64. He is the son of former UI Director of Athletics Bump Elliott.

Elliott played defensive back at Iowa from 1972 to 1975.

Elliott was a college football coach for 38 years. He served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry for 11 years.

During his career, Elliott has spent 32 of his 36 on-field seasons coaching defense, primarily as a defensive backs coach or defensive coordinator. He had a combined 11 years of defensive coordinator experience at San Diego State, Kansas State, Iowa, and Ball State. Before a five-year stint at Notre Dame, Elliott worked in 2010 and 2011 at Iowa State, his third coaching stop in Ames during his career, after also working in Ames in 1981-82 and 2000-01.