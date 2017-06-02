Former Fox News Host Carlson to Headline Dubuque Women’s Conference

A former cable news host who was thrust into a sexual harassment scandal will headline a women’s conference in Dubuque this fall. Gretchen Carlson will be the keynote speaker at the annual Iowa Women Lead Change conference, which will be held at the Grand River Center in October Carlson spent eleven years working at the Fox News Channel, hosting various programs, including the network’s flagship morning show, “Fox and Friends.” Her time there ended last summer, when she filed a sexual harassment suit against the network’s chairman, Roger Ailes. A half-dozen other women then came forward to accuse Ailes of similar behavior as outlined in Carlson’s suit. Ailes resigned from Fox News two weeks later, and the network settled with Carlson last September. Carlson has since become an advocate for sexual harassment victims, and was named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2016.