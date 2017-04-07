Former Fighting Saints Impact Frozen Four



CHICAGO (AP) – At the Frozen Four at the United Center in Chicago, former Dubuque Fighting Saint Dylan Gambrell scored twice to help Denver rout Notre Dame 6-1 on last night to advance to the national championship tomorrow night.

Top-seeded Denver, coach by former Dubuque head coach Jim Montgomery dominated from the start, using a blend of speed, precision and power to overwhelm the Fighting Irish. Next up is Saturday night’s final against conference rival Minnesota Duluth, which edged Harvard 2-1 in the first semi at the United Center. Another former Fighting Saint, Hunter Miska stopped 39 shots in the win, and Minnesota Duluth improved to 16-1-3 in its last 20 games.

The Pioneers (32-7-4) and Bulldogs split two games in Denver on consecutive nights in December.