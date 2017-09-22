Former Dyersville Mayors to Face Off Again

Two former mayors of Dyersville will face each other for that position this fall. Both Alvin Haas and Jim Heavens submitted candidacy papers ahead of yesterday’s deadline. Heavens served as the town’s mayor from 2003 to 2013, when he lost a re-election bid to Haas. The two also faced off in the 2011 mayoral election. Haas spent just a single term as mayor, losing to current office holder Dan Willenborg two years ago. Willenborg has chosen against running for another term. The mayor’s race will be the only contested seat on Dyersville’s ballot this fall. Incumbent Michael Oberbroeckling and challengers Tom Westhoff and James Gibbs will be unopposed for the three spots community’s council.