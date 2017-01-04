Former Dubuquers Sentenced for Lowe’s Thefts

A pair of former Dubuque residents who stole items from home improvement stores in five states are headed to prison. 25-year-old Lamont Hall and 28-year-old Jatoya West were given their prison terms in US District Court last month. The two each pled guilty to a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Stolen Property in July of last year. Prosecutors said the two were part of a group that stole more than 40-thousand dollars worth of items from Lowe’s stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin over a three month period early last year. Their thefts included taking more than 25-hundred dollars in merchandise from the Dubuque store. Hall will spend 16 months in prison, while West was sentenced to an eight-month term. They’ll both have to be on probation for three more years after they’re released.