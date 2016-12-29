Former Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Fraud And Theft

A former Dubuque woman will be going to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to filing fraudulent tax returns and receiving housing assistance from the federal government. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38 year old Kaeisha Robinson who now resides in Phoenix, Arizona was sentenced to seven years in federal prison this week for receiving over 330-thousand dollars in fraudulent tax returns and more than 12-thousand in fraudulent federal housing assistance. In September Robinson pled guilty to aggravated identity theft, making false statements to a government agency and theft of government property. The crimes took place between May of 2011 and July of 2013. In addition to the prison sentence Robinson was ordered to pay back over 336-thousand dollars to the Internal Revenue Service and over 12-thousand dollars to the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority. There is no parole in the federal system.