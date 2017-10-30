Former Dubuque Water Plant Manager Receives Top Award

The former man in charge of Dubuque’s Water Department has received top honors from the state. Bob Green is the latest recipient of the Iowa Section American Water Works Association Fuller Award. Green received the award for his service in training others in the water industry and his service to IOWARN, an Iowa-based organization created to provide emergency service and equipment to Iowa communities in times of natural disasters. Green was also cited for his involvement in the Dubuque community, as he was active in little league as both an umpire and coach and for his many years as a leader in area Cub Scout organizations. Green, who was with the city for 25 years, retired earlier this year.