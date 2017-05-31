Former Dubuque Archbishop Kucera Dies at 94

A former leader of the Catholic Church’ Dubuque diocese has died. Archbishop-emeritus Daniel Kucera passed away this morning at the age of 94. He had most recently been residing at the Stonehill Care Center here in Dubuque. A Chicago native, Kucera became the Archbishop of Dubuque in February of 1984 and served until his retirement in October of 1995. For the final year of his term in Dubuque, he was assisted by Jerome Hanus, who then succeed him as archbishop. Prior to coming to Dubuque, he had been president of a Catholic college in the Chicago suburbs, the Auxiliary Bishop of Joliet, and Bishop of Salina, Kansas. His death comes just a couple of days after the 68th anniversary of when Kucera took his vows to become a priest.