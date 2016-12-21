Former Delhi City Clerk Charged with Theft

Weight loss supplements, satellite TV service, and calls to psychic hotlines. These are a few of the things a former Delhi City Clerk is accused of charging to the city’s credit card. 42-year-old Angela Billings was arrested Tuesday afternoon on three theft charges. She had worked for the Delaware County town from 2007 through early last year. Following her move to another job, her successor noticed some discrepancies in the town’s books. The state auditor investigated, and released a report detailing nearly a quarter-million dollars in misspent funds during Billings’ time in Delhi. Among the issues found by the auditor were an extra $63,000 in wages that Billings paid to herself. She’s also accused of making about $90,000 in improper credit card purchases. The report also found the Delhi had overcharged sewer customers in recent years, though that is apparently unrelated to the charges against Billings.