Former ARC Employee Accused of Stealing from Client

Authorities have accused a Dubuque woman of stealing from a disabled man while she worked for a service agency. 24-year-old Jatika Williams is charged with Dependent Adult Abuse by Exploitation and Theft. Court documents say investigators determined Williams stolen nearly $1,100 from the man while she was working for Area Residential Care. The agency for disabled people has declined to comment but has confirmed Williams no longer works there. The documents also say Williams admitted to using the man’s money to buy items for herself.