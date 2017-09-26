Forester: Leaf Change on Usual Schedule

Despite some concern that dry weather would quicken the change, foresters in the Tri-States expect leaves in our area the change colors on their usual schedule. Dave Ashe is the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ District Forester for northeast Iowa. He says some tree varieties have started to turn, but last week’s unusually warm temperatures slowed the change. Moisture and temperature are the environmental factors most likely to influence when leaves change. Ashe expects fall color to hit its peak in a couple of weeks, but notes that above-average temperatures could push it back. Different tree species will show different colors when their leaves change. But Ashe says sugar maples can always be counted on for very vibrant colors. The DNR says the leaf color peak should be hitting far northern Iowa starting this weekend. The peak then travels south through the state as we move through October.