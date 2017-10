Football Scorecard

IOWA CITY, Ia (AP) -Fourth-ranked Penn State celebrated a 21-19 win at Iowa after Juwan Johnson caught a seven-yard TD pass as time expired. Saquon Barkley had 211 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving for the Nittany Lions, who outgained Iowa 579-273.

Area College Results:

Loras 73, Buena Vista 34

Luther 21, Univ. Dubuque 17

Wis.-Platteville 56, Lakeland 22

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 59 Vanderbilt 0

Final (2) Clemson 34 Boston 7

Final (3) Oklahoma 49 Baylor 41

Final (5) Southern Cal 30 California 20

Final (16) TCU 44 (6) Oklahoma St. 31

Final (7) Washington 37 Colorado 10

Final (8) Michigan 28 Purdue 10

Final (10) Ohio St. 54 UNLV 21

Final (11) Georgia 31 (17) Mississippi St. 3

Final NC State 27 (12) Florida St. 21

Final (13) Virginia Tech 38 Old Dominion 0

Final (14) Miami 52 Toledo 30

Final (15) Auburn 51 Missouri 14

Final (18) Washington St. 45 Nevada 7

Final (19) Louisville 42 Kent St. 3

Final (20) Florida 28 Kentucky 27

Final (22) San Diego St. 28 Air Force 24

Final Arizona St. 37 (24) Oregon 35

Final (25) LSU 35 Syracuse 26