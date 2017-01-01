Football Bowl Results and Schedule

ATLANTA (AP) – Top-ranked and unbeaten Alabama is in the national championship game after scoring 10 points off turnovers in a 24-7 win over No. 4 Washington in the Peach Bowl.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – DeShaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Clemson blasted Ohio State, 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the national championship game.

The national championship game is slated for Jan. 9 at Tampa, Fla.

In other bowl action –

-LSU whipped Louisville, 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl as sophomore running back Derrius Guice ran for 138 yards. Guice rushed 70 yards for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass while the Tigers sacked Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson eight times. Jackson completed just 10 of 27 passes for 153 yards and led the Cardinals with just 33 yards rushing.

– Dedrick Milles ran for a career-high 169 yards and a TD to lead Georgia Tech’s 33-18 win over Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville. Senior P.J. Davis returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown, and fellow linebacker Terrell Lewis blocked a punt late in the first half to set up one of Harrison Butker’s four field goals.

OUTBACK BOWL

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Fla.

Jan. 2, 12:00 p.m.

No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa

GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Jan. 2, 12:00 p.m.

No. 15 Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

ROSE BOWL GAME

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

Jan. 2, 4:00 p.m.

No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State

ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL

Mercedes-Benz Superdome | New Orleans, La.

Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 7 Oklahoma