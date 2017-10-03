Flexsteel Breaks Ground on New Facility

A Dubuque-based manufacturer officially began the process to keep about two hundred jobs in the Key City. Flexsteel broke ground on what will be a $25 million facility in Dubuque’s Industrial Center West yesterday morning. Company officials announced last fall that they were planning to leave their current plant on Jackson Street. From there, the company worked with local economic development leaders to come up with a way to stay in Dubuque. Flexsteel President Karel Czaderna says she’s happy they were able to make it work. Flexsteel will be receiving an incentives package from the city, county, and state. In exchange, they are donating their Jackson Street plant to Dubuque Initiatives in the hope that it can become the home of another business. Czaderna says Flexsteel is proud to be able to build on its decades-long history in Dubuque. Flexsteel will be keeping about two hundred jobs in Dubuque at the new plant.