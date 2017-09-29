Flexsteel to Break Ground on New Facility Monday

Flexsteel will officially break ground on their new facility next week. The company’s decision to build a new facility, rather than move out of Dubuque, will keep at least 200 jobs in the Key City. Flexsteel’s new plant will be located on Seippel Road in Dubuque’s Industrial Center South. The facility is expected to cost $25 million to build. Some of that money is coming from incentives approved by the city and state of Iowa. Employees at the new facility will work on product design and development, industrial engineering, trucking, and various other manufacturing roles. The groundbreaking for that new building will be held at 10:00 Monday morning.