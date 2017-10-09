Flea Infested Cats Dropped Off At DRHS

The Dubuque Regional Humane Society received some unexpected guest over the weekend. Melissa Palfrey with the Humane Society says on Sunday morning staff members found two U-Haul boxes containing over 40 cats and kittens. She says right now, they don’t know who left the animals on their lawn, but they are being cared for. Humane Society staff set up a triage to care for the cats and kittens. Once the animals are spayed and neutered, they will be put up for adoption. Palfrey says to the best of her knowledge, this is the first time any animals have been left at their doorstep. The cats and kittens were left at the Humane Society sometime between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.