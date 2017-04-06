Flags Ordered to Half-Staff to Mark Glenn’s Burial

Iowa’s Governor has ordered flags across the state to fly a half-staff in honor of astronaut and former Senator John Glenn, who will be buried today. Governor Terry Branstad’s order echoes one issued by President Donald Trump, which requires American and other flags on federal property to be lowered from sunrise to sundown today. Glenn was a distinguished fighter pilot in World War II before joining NASA, where he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He went on to serve four terms in the US Senate, representing his native Ohio. Glenn died in December at the age of 95. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery today.