Flags Lowered, Services Planned to Mark Pearl Harbor Anniversary

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and flags around the state of Iowa will be lowered in honor of the observance. Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed an order that flags on state-controlled grounds will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today. The governor’s office is encouraging local entities, including schools, businesses, and other governmental bodies, to lower their flags as well. In addition, Loras College will be hosting a mass of remembrance this evening at 6:00 PM. The service will be held in the Christ the King Chapel.