Five Republican Now Oppose GOP Health Care Bill…Landslide…Suicide Bomber…Gorsuch Place in Supreme Court…

WASHINGTON (AP) – A total of five Republican senators are now opposing the Senate GOP health care bill. It would take only three defections to the Democratic side to sink the measure. Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada is the latest Republican to say he won’t support the GOP bill without changes. Several other Republican senators have declined to commit to the latest GOP plan for overhauling President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

BEIJING (AP) – More than 120 people have been buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China. The Sichuan provincial government says the landslide, which came from a mountain, engulfed a cluster of 62 homes and a hotel in the village of Xinmo in Mao County at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends. The Interior Ministry says it launched a raid in Jiddah province, as well as two areas in Mecca near the Grand Mosque. Police engaged a suicide bomber, who blew himself up and caused the collapse of a three-story house. Six foreigners and five members of security forces were wounded.

WASHINGTON (AP) – To see where Justice Neil Gorsuch might fit on the Supreme Court, watch the company he keeps. Gorsuch has already paired up four times with the court’s most conservative member, Justice Clarence Thomas, in separate opinions that dissent from or take issue with the court’s majority rulings. That’s pleasing those who hope Gorsuch continues the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s conservative legacy.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and his associates are trying to draw attention to the relationship between special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey. It appears that Trump’s description of the two as “very, very good friends” isn’t rooted in reality. Legal experts say whatever connection they do have doesn’t come close to meriting Mueller’s removal as special counsel in the Russia investigation.