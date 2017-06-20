Five Flags Seeking Input Through Online Survey

Dubuque’s citizens are being asked to help steer the future of the local civic center. A feasibility study of the Five Flags Center is currently underway, and includes an opportunity for public input. An online survey is now being conducted about the current status of the center, and what its future might look like. Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook says they’re hoping to hear not just from people who visit Five Flags, but also from people who choose not to. Once the survey is completed, the results will be included in a report from the consulting firm that will be released later this year. The survey can be accessed several ways. There are links posted not only on the City of Dubuque website, but also on Five Flags’ website and Facebook page. The survey will be available through Sunday.