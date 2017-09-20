Five Flags GM: Ticket Sales Increasing, But So Are Expenses

The General Manager of Dubuque’s downtown arena believes the facility is still viable, but says it needs some help to reduce the amount of money it needs from the city. Five Flags Center General Manager HR Cook delivered an annual report on the venue to the Dubuque City Council this week. Cook took over as the Five Flags GM at the beginning of last year, and says much of his first year on the job was determining if the nearly forty-year-old facility still had a place in Dubuque. While Five Flags topped one million dollars in ticket sales for the first time in fiscal year 2017, the facility still required nearly 870-thousand dollars in city funding. Cook says that’s because expenses rose at the same rate as revenue. A study to determine options for Five Flags’ future is currently in the works. Cook says that while ticket sales are already on the rise, a new or upgraded building would make a big difference. Cook also believes that Five Flags could be taking a bigger bite out of the regional entertainment market. That feasibility study of Five Flags is expected to be completed later this fall.