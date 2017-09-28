First Ward Council Candidates Discuss Issues at Forum

The three candidates seeking to represent Dubuque’s 1st Ward on the City Council discussed their reasons for running and thoughts on city issues at a forum Wednesday night. Lou Oswald, John Pregler, and Brett Shaw will face off in a primary election on October 10, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the general election. Issues discussed ranged from the Southwest Arterial to recycling to the minimum wage. On the topic of crime in the city, Pregler suggested looking into the shots fired calls that police respond to. Shaw says that while the First Ward might not see the same level of crime as other parts of the city, it’s still a pressing issue. Oswald would provide the police department with any tools they need to fight crime. The topic of a new fire station for the 1st Ward also came up. Oswald believes a new fire station is inevitable, though he’s not sure how it will be funded. Pregler suggested moving a current fire station to better serve the 1st Ward. Shaw says he’d rely on the Fire Department to say what their needs are. The 1st Ward is currently represented by Kevin Lynch, who is stepping down after three terms on the council.