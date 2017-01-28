First Shots Fired In Dubuque in 2017

Dubuque Police have received their first shots fired report of 2017. Officers responded to the 2000 block of White Street at about 4:30 Friday morning. Police tell us their investigation mainly focused on a parking lot that sits between White and Jackson Streets. Spent shell casings were found in the area. Some blood was located as well, though it’s not clear if that was a result of the shooting. Police believe the incident was captured by security cameras in the area and footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation into the shooting.