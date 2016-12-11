First Round Of Snow Not As Much As Predicted

The first round of snow did not produced as much as earlier predicted for the Tri-State area. Several forecasts indicated that the Dubuque area could see as much as 4-to-5 inches of the white stuff, but snowfall at the Dubuque Regional Airport measured just two-and-half inches as of 7 o’clock this morning. Another round of snow will fall over our listening area throughout the day today, with an additional one-to-two inches possible. The system is expected to be completely out of eastern Iowa by the evening hours. That’s when winds will begin to pick up causing blowing snow. Reduced visibilities and slick roads will likely become a concern throughout the overnight hours and temperatures will be much colder with lows in the teens and for some pushing into the single digits. Wind chills will be even colder.